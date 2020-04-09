Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Future Prospects 2025 | Thales Group, Vix Technology, Samsung

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. According to AMA, the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems market is expected to see growth rate of 11.01% and may see market size of USD12319.3 Million by 2024.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Advanced Card Systems Ltd. (Hong Kong), Thales Group (France), Omron Corporation (Japan), Vix Technology (United Kingdom), Samsung (South Korea), GMV (Spain), NIPPON SIGNAL CO., LTD (Japan) and NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. (Netherlands)

Automated fare collection system refers to the automated ticketing system used to analyze passenger flow records for public transport. Fare collection and ticket issued play an important role in the proper management of the overall transportation system. Automated fare collection system reduces the risk of fraud from both transport companies and customers end. Some of the features of the automated fare collection systems are it is real-time data collection of rider’s data, transaction, security, effective management of the collected funds, and others. Increasing demand for public transports from the public worldwide driving the demand for automated fare collection system

Market Trend

Adoption of New Technologies Such as Near-Field Communication (NFC), Magnetic Stripes

Market Drivers

Increase in Number of Daily Travelers

Increasing Adoption of Public Transportation Primarily, Metro Railways, and Rapid Bus

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Advanced Public Transport Solutions in Both Nations

Highly Escalating Bit Money Infrastructure over the Past Decade

Restraints

Higher Initial Investments in Installing Automated Fare Collection Systems

Challenges

Issue Related to the Malfunctioning of These Systems

Lack of Digital Money, and E Payments Platforms and IT Infrastructure from Developing Countries



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Automated Fare Collection Systems segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Near-Field Communication, Magnetic Stripes, OCR, Smart Card, Other), Application (Transport & Logistic, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Other), Component Type (Hardware, Software), System Type (Transport & Logistic, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Automated Fare Collection Systems

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Automated Fare Collection Systems market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

