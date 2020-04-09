Bioplastic & Biopolymers Market Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2025 Natureworks, BASF SE, Novamont, Total Carbion PLA, Biome plastics, Bio-on, Toray Industries, Plantic Technologies

Global Bioplastic & Biopolymers Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Bioplastic & Biopolymers Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Natureworks

• BASF SE

• Novamont

• Total Carbion PLA

• Biome plastics

• Bio-on

• Toray Industries

• Plantic Technologies

The bioplastic & biopolymers market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global bioplastic & biopolymers market are enhanced focus on bio-based content over biodegradability and increase in investment on agricultural industry. Moreover, the concept of smart cities and smart buildings are also a factor that fueling the demand of global bioplastics & biopolymers market. However, high cost associated with bioplastics is one of the major restraint that causing a barrier in market of bioplastics & biopolymers. Bioplastic refers to plastics that are derived from renewable biomass source such as vegetable fats oil, corn starch, straw, food waste and so on.

It can be made from agricultural product and from used plastic bottles and another container using microorganism. Biopolymers refers to polymers produced by living organism. It contains monomeric units used and that are covalently bonded to form large structures. Bioplastic & biopolymers offers various advantages such as potentially a much lower carbon footprint, lower energy cost in manufacturing, not using scarce crude oil, reduction in litter and improved composability from using biodegradable bioplastics & biopolymers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Regenerated Cellulose

 Bio-Polyethylene

 Starch Blends

 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate

 Biodegradable Polyester

 Polyhydroxyalkanoates

 Polylactic Acid

By Application:

 Agriculture

 Consumer Products

 Packaging

 Automotive

 Bottles

 Others

Bioplastic & Biopolymers Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

