Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Trends, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment, & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players IBM, Accenture, SAP, Microsoft, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Ondiflo and Analysis 2026

Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and detailed analysis on the current condition of the Industry. This study also analyzed industry share, size, trends, key manufacturers, application and different drivers. Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that operates on peer-to-peer networks to facilitate transaction processing while reducing redundancies arising out of duplication, mismatching, and other accounting errors.

The oil and gas industry has traditionally relied on paper-based transaction processing that is error-prone and bound to create inefficiencies leading to operational losses. Oil and gas companies have started adapting blockchain technology to suit their business workflow requirements in order to improve efficiency and target lower operational costs.

The Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Industry 2020 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Blockchain in Oil & Gas industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Blockchain in Oil & Gas market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

There are many providers in Blockchain in Oil & Gas industry, among them, IBM, Accenture, SAP, Microsoft, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Ondiflo, and EY are the key players in the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Reduce Cash Cycle Time

• Increase Transaction Visibility

• Reduce Overhead & Number of Cost Intermediates

Market segment by Application, split into

• Oil and Gas Companies

• Energy and Utilities

• Other

The Report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Force analysis to thoroughly examine the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas market.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Blockchain in Oil & Gas industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Reduce Cash Cycle Time

1.4.3 Increase Transaction Visibility

1.4.4 Reduce Overhead & Number of Cost Intermediates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Oil and Gas Companies

1.5.3 Energy and Utilities

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size

2.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Regions (2015-2026)

2.2.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Revenue by by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain in Oil & Gas Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5 United States

5.1 United States Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2020)

5.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in China

7.3 China Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

7.4 China Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in India

10.3 India Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

10.4 India Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Oil & Gas Business (2015-2020)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

Continued…..

