Brazil Elderly Care Market: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Intel Corporation, Exceptional Living Center, Profilico Group Ltd

Brazil Elderly Care Market is expected to reach USD 93.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 61.5 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The key market players for Brazil elderly care market are listed below:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Intel Corporation

Exceptional Living Center

Profilico Group Ltd.

RIGHT AT HOME, LLC.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increase in geriatric population, rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population, rising awareness of home care setting devices, increasing healthcare spending public and private in developed economies, government initiatives to provide cost-effective medical treatment for ageing population, and favorable reimbursement policies. On the other hand low penetration rate for elderly care products and high cost of elderly care services and products may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the Brazil elderly care market.

Segmentation of Brazil Elderly Care Market

The market is further segmented into:

Product Type

Service

Application

Remuneration

Based on product type:

Pharmaceuticals

Housing

Assistive Devices

Based on service:

Institutional Care

Homecare

Adult Day Care

The homecare is sub segmented into:

Health Care

Non-Medical Care

The healthcare segment is sub segmented into:

Medical Care

Physiotherapy Services

Telehealth

Palliative Care

Hospice Care

The non-medical care segment is sub segmented into:

Personal Care

Rehabilitation

Others

Based on application:

Heart Diseases

Cancer

Kidney Diseases

Diabetes

Arthritis

Osteoporosis

Neurological

Respiratory

Others

Based on mode of remuneration:

Government Insurances

Private Insurances

Out of Pocket Services

Based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Brazil elderly care for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2. MARKET DEFINITION

1.3. OVERVIEW OF BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET

1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5. LIMITATION

1.6. MARKETS COVERED

MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED

2.2. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.3. CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.5. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.6. SECONDARY SOURCES

2.7. ASSUMPTIONS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY PREMIUM INSIGHTS BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HOUSING AND ASSISTIVE DEVICES

5.3. PHARMACEUTICALS

BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY SERVICE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. INSTITUTIONAL CARE

6.2.1. HOSPITAL BASED

6.2.2. INDEPENDENT SENIOR LIVING

6.2.3. ASSISTED LIVING

6.2.4. NURSING HOME

6.2.5. HOMECARE

6.2.5.1. HEALTHCARE

6.2.5.2. MEDICAL CARE

6.2.5.3. PHYSIOTHERAPY SERVICES

6.2.5.4. TELEHEALTH

6.2.5.5. PALLIATIVE CARE

6.2.5.6. HOSPICE CARE

6.2.6. NON-MEDICAL CARE

6.2.6.1. PERSONAL CARE

6.2.6.2. REHABILITATION

6.2.6.3. OTHERS

BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. HEART DISEASES

7.3. RESPIRATORY

7.4. DIABETES

7.5. OSTEOPOROSIS

7.6. CANCER

7.7. NEUROLOGICAL

7.8. KIDNEY DISEASES

7.9. ARTHIRITIS

7.10. OTHERS

BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY MODE OF REMUNERATION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. GOVERNMENT INSURANCE

8.3. PRIVATE INSURANCE

8.4. OUT OF POCKET SERVICES

BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: BRAZIL

COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

10.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.1.2. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.2. RIGHT AT HOME, LLC.

10.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.2.2. RIGHT AT HOME, LLC. : COMPANY SNAPSHOT

10.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.3. PROFILICO GROUP, LTD.

10.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.3.2. PROFILICO GROUP, LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

10.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.4. EXCEPTIONAL LIVING CENTER OF BRAZIL, LLC.

10.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.4.2. EXCEPTIONAL LIVING CENTER AT BRAZIL, LTD. : COMPANY SNAPSHOT

10.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.5. INTEL CORPORATION

10.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.5.2. INTEL CORPORATION: REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

