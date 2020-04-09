Brazil Elderly Care Market: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Intel Corporation, Exceptional Living Center, Profilico Group Ltd

Brazil Elderly Care Market is expected to reach USD 93.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 61.5 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The key market players for Brazil elderly care market are listed below:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Intel Corporation
Exceptional Living Center
Profilico Group Ltd.
RIGHT AT HOME, LLC.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are increase in geriatric population, rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population, rising awareness of home care setting devices, increasing healthcare spending public and private in developed economies, government initiatives to provide cost-effective medical treatment for ageing population, and favorable reimbursement policies. On the other hand low penetration rate for elderly care products and high cost of elderly care services and products may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the Brazil elderly care market.
Segmentation of Brazil Elderly Care Market
The market is further segmented into:
- Product Type
- Service
- Application
- Remuneration
Based on product type:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Housing
- Assistive Devices
Based on service:
- Institutional Care
- Homecare
- Adult Day Care
The homecare is sub segmented into:
- Health Care
- Non-Medical Care
The healthcare segment is sub segmented into:
- Medical Care
- Physiotherapy Services
- Telehealth
- Palliative Care
- Hospice Care
The non-medical care segment is sub segmented into:
- Personal Care
- Rehabilitation
- Others
Based on application:
- Heart Diseases
- Cancer
- Kidney Diseases
- Diabetes
- Arthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Neurological
- Respiratory
- Others
Based on mode of remuneration:
- Government Insurances
- Private Insurances
- Out of Pocket Services
Based on geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Covered in this report:
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Brazil elderly care for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
Table of Contents:
- INTRODUCTION
1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2. MARKET DEFINITION
1.3. OVERVIEW OF BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET
1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING
1.5. LIMITATION
1.6. MARKETS COVERED
- MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1. MARKETS COVERED
2.2. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.3. CURRENCY AND PRICING
2.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.5. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.6. SECONDARY SOURCES
2.7. ASSUMPTIONS
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. OVERVIEW
5.2. HOUSING AND ASSISTIVE DEVICES
5.3. PHARMACEUTICALS
- BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY SERVICE
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. INSTITUTIONAL CARE
6.2.1. HOSPITAL BASED
6.2.2. INDEPENDENT SENIOR LIVING
6.2.3. ASSISTED LIVING
6.2.4. NURSING HOME
6.2.5. HOMECARE
6.2.5.1. HEALTHCARE
6.2.5.2. MEDICAL CARE
6.2.5.3. PHYSIOTHERAPY SERVICES
6.2.5.4. TELEHEALTH
6.2.5.5. PALLIATIVE CARE
6.2.5.6. HOSPICE CARE
6.2.6. NON-MEDICAL CARE
6.2.6.1. PERSONAL CARE
6.2.6.2. REHABILITATION
6.2.6.3. OTHERS
- BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
7.1. OVERVIEW
7.2. HEART DISEASES
7.3. RESPIRATORY
7.4. DIABETES
7.5. OSTEOPOROSIS
7.6. CANCER
7.7. NEUROLOGICAL
7.8. KIDNEY DISEASES
7.9. ARTHIRITIS
7.10. OTHERS
- BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY MODE OF REMUNERATION
8.1. OVERVIEW
8.2. GOVERNMENT INSURANCE
8.3. PRIVATE INSURANCE
8.4. OUT OF POCKET SERVICES
- BRAZIL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: BRAZIL
- COMPANY PROFILE
10.1. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
10.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.1.2. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : REVENUE ANALYSIS
10.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.2. RIGHT AT HOME, LLC.
10.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.2.2. RIGHT AT HOME, LLC. : COMPANY SNAPSHOT
10.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.3. PROFILICO GROUP, LTD.
10.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.3.2. PROFILICO GROUP, LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT
10.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.4. EXCEPTIONAL LIVING CENTER OF BRAZIL, LLC.
10.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.4.2. EXCEPTIONAL LIVING CENTER AT BRAZIL, LTD. : COMPANY SNAPSHOT
10.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.5. INTEL CORPORATION
10.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
10.5.2. INTEL CORPORATION: REVENUE ANALYSIS
10.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
10.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
