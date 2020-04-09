Digital Mammography Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast 2027| PLANMED OY, Carestream Health, Hologic, SonoCiné, CMR Naviscan

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Global Digital Mammography Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are PLANMED OY, Carestream Health, Hologic, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Analogic Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., Micrima Limited, Tualatin Imaging, P.C., Metaltronica S.p.A., SonoCiné, CMR Naviscan.

Global digital mammography market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations in technologies and product innovations presented by market players.

Drivers and Restraints of the Digital Mammography market Market Drivers Increasing programs organized by the authorities and governments regarding the diagnosis of breast-related disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market Increasing awareness regarding the prevalence of breast cancer in women and benefits associated with early diagnosis of the disease will boost the market growth Rising prevalence of geriatric population giving rise to greater incidences of various chronic disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the market Market Restraints Concerns regarding the risks associated with exposure to radiation in mammography breast diagnosis is expected to restrict the growth of the market Lack of understanding of working giving rise to inaccurate result gathering will hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as PLANMED OY, Carestream Health, Hologic, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Analogic Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., Micrima Limited, Tualatin Imaging, P.C., Metaltronica S.p.A., SonoCiné, CMR Naviscan.

Global Digital Mammography Market Segmentation:

By Product: 2D Full-Field Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis, 3D Full-Field Digital Mammography Tomosynthesis, CR Mammography. DR Mammography

By End-User: Hospitals, Cancer Clinics, Gynecology Clinics, ASCs, Diagnostic Imaging Centers

To comprehend Digital Mammography market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Digital Mammography market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Mammographyare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Digital Mammography Manufacturers

Digital Mammography Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Mammography Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

