Genome Engineering Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Genome Engineering Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Genome Engineering industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Genome engineering refers to alteration or genes in a DNA of a living organism. Genome is a set of genes in a DNA structure of a living organism. Genetic modification of genes is a using modern technology is an effective way of insertion and alteration of genomes in living organisms. Genome engineering has wide range of application in agriculture and biotechnology. Genome engineering is one of the most precise method of genetic modification through advanced technology.

Genetic modification of plants and crops for higher yield and profit is the most prominent factor responsible for the growth of this market. Moreover, extensive use of genome engineering in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector significantly surge the growth of this market. Research and development in genetic modification techniques is further expected to augment the growth of this market for the forecast. Synthetic genomics is a most precise technology in designing artificial genomes and is expected to augment the growth of this market in the near future.

Key players in global genome engineering market are:

Lonza Group Ltd.

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Sangamo Biosciences Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Genome Engineering Market By Technology

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN)

Others

Genome Engineering Market By Application

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genome Engineering

Plant Genome Engineering

Others

Genome Engineering Market By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academics

Clinical Research Organizations

Genome Engineering By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Genome Engineering Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Genome Engineering Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Genome Engineering Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Genome Engineering Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Genome Engineering Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Genome Engineering Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Genome Engineering Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 8 Genome Engineering Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Genome Engineering Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Genome Engineering Industry

