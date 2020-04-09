Global Detergent Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026

Detergent Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Detergent industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Detergent is a blend of surfactants with cleaning properties. The surfactants are the compounds similar to the soap and mostly soluble in hard water. The alkyl benzenesulfonates and their compounds are the main ingredients of the detergent.

Detergents are mainly grouped into three types of detergents such as anionic detergents, cationic detergents, and non-ionic & zwitterionic detergents. In the household context detergents are referred as laundry detergents and foaming agents as a cleaning material. Detergents are usually available as powders or concentrated solutions. The household detergents are for daily household cleaning purposes while industrial detergents are used for the industrial needs.

The most common applications of detergents are Laundry Detergents, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagent, and soap less soap.

Liquid laundry detergent is primarily engaged in cleaning laundry and has two main end user segments such as residential and commercial. The commercial applications are textile industry, hospitality industry, laundry services and others whereas residential applications include its use in household cleaning. Demand for liquid laundry detergent is growing due to comfort and ease in application and less wastages as compared to detergent powders.

North America is the leading region in case of global demand and consumption for liquid detergent. The U.S. is amongst the developed markets for household and industrial detergents and hence concentrates on exports. The Middle East is also the upcoming market with increasing industrial growth and rise in demand.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Phoenix Brands LLC

Method Products Inc.

Unilever plc.

Ecover Ltd

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Werner & Mertz GmbH

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Types:

Powder Detergents

Concentrated Powder Detergents

Detergent Tablets

Liquid Detergents

Standard Detergents

Concentrated Detergents

Liquid Tablet Detergents

By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa (ROW)

The Global Detergent Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Detergent Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Detergent Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Detergent Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Detergent Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Detergent Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Detergent Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Detergent Industry

