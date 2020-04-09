Global Flexible Packaging Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026

Flexible Packaging Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Flexible Packaging industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Flexible packaging implies to plastic based non-rigid packaging used for the packaging of various consumer and industrial goods. Flexible packaging are enclosures of plastic, paper and foil. These packaging are sustainable and convenient packaging including plastic pouches, sachets, foils, plastic bags, peel off lids, paper and other enclosures. Flexing packaging are used to package cosmetics, food and beverages, personal care products, industrial products, pharmaceuticals and other commercial goods.

Flexible packaging use advanced technology to design innovative and aesthetic packaging materials. This enhances the overall appeal of packaging and provides convenient handling of products to the consumers. Flexible packaging ensures safety, quality and efficiency of the product contained in them. It provides detailed analysis of product by printing necessary information about the product on the packaging. Low cost of manufacturing, safety during transport, effective and innovative packaging are major features of flexible packaging. These packaging also provide high barrier safety to specific goods which need extra protection from surroundings.

Key industries in the global flexible packaging market are:

Amcor

Bemis

AEP Industries

Coveris Holdings

American Packaging

Innovia Films

Printpack

Sealed Air

MeadWestvaco

Rexam

Wipak

Huhtamaki

Clondalkin Group

PERUPLAST.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Flexible Packaging By Substrates:

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Cast Polypropylene

Biaxial Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) And Cast Polyamide (CPA)

Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

Recycled Cellulose Fiber (RCF)

Aluminium Foil

Paper

Others

Flexible Packaging By Material

Plastic Pouches And Bags

Stand-Up Pouches

Converted Rollstock

Industrial Flexible Packaging

Other

Flexible Packaging By End-Use Market

Food And Beverages

Pet Food

Cosmetics And Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals And Medical

Tobacco

Non-Food

Flexible Packaging By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

