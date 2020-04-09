Global Gene Therapy Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Gene Therapy Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Gene Therapy industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Gene therapy includes use of DNA as a pharmaceutical agent to treat diseases. It promises to be one of the most important frontiers in medicine and a promising treatment option for a number of diseases (including inherited disorders, some types of cancer, and certain viral infections). In the recent scenario, various pharmaceutical companies are using clinical data to validate the concept of gene therapy. Moreover, many venture capital investors are also showing their interest in gene therapy, and are investing heavily in its development.
The growth is attributed to development in the gene silencing technology, increasing demand for gene therapy in immunodeficiency syndromes, growing popularity of DNA vaccines, and development in the nanotechnology. However, stringent regulatory laws in U.S. and Europe for gene therapy, side effects of gene therapy, Occurrence of Multigene Disorders in Gene Therapy and technical limitations are hindering the growth of this market.
The key players in this market are:
- AnGes MG, Inc
- Ark Therapeutics
- Ceregene, Inc
- Cobra Biologics
- GenVec, Inc
- Genzyme Corporation
- Vical, Inc
- Oxford BioMedica
- BioSante Pharmaceuticals
- Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd
- Transgene
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
By Type
- Somatic Gene therapy
- Germline Gene therapy
By Application
- Genetic Disorders
- Neurological Disorder
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Infectious Diseases
- Hypertension
By Technology
- Ex vivo and in vivo gene therapy
- Physical methods
- Chemical methods
By Type of Vectors
- Viral vectors
- Retroviral vectors
- Nonviral vectors
- Artificial viral vectors
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
