Global Gene Therapy Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Gene Therapy Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Gene Therapy industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Gene therapy includes use of DNA as a pharmaceutical agent to treat diseases. It promises to be one of the most important frontiers in medicine and a promising treatment option for a number of diseases (including inherited disorders, some types of cancer, and certain viral infections). In the recent scenario, various pharmaceutical companies are using clinical data to validate the concept of gene therapy. Moreover, many venture capital investors are also showing their interest in gene therapy, and are investing heavily in its development.

The growth is attributed to development in the gene silencing technology, increasing demand for gene therapy in immunodeficiency syndromes, growing popularity of DNA vaccines, and development in the nanotechnology. However, stringent regulatory laws in U.S. and Europe for gene therapy, side effects of gene therapy, Occurrence of Multigene Disorders in Gene Therapy and technical limitations are hindering the growth of this market.

The key players in this market are:

AnGes MG, Inc

Ark Therapeutics

Ceregene, Inc

Cobra Biologics

GenVec, Inc

Genzyme Corporation

Vical, Inc

Oxford BioMedica

BioSante Pharmaceuticals

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co., Ltd

Transgene

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Type

Somatic Gene therapy

Germline Gene therapy

By Application

Genetic Disorders

Neurological Disorder

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Diabetes Mellitus

Infectious Diseases

Hypertension

By Technology

Ex vivo and in vivo gene therapy

Physical methods

Chemical methods

By Type of Vectors

Viral vectors

Retroviral vectors

Nonviral vectors

Artificial viral vectors

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

The Global Gene Therapy Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Gene Therapy Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Gene Therapy Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Gene Therapy Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Gene Therapy Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Gene Therapy Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Gene Therapy Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 8 Gene Therapy Market Analysis By Type of Vectors

Chapter 9 Gene Therapy Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Gene Therapy Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Gene Therapy Industry

