Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market Value Chain and Forecast 2020-2026

Geothermal heat pump systems consist of the heat pump unit, the ground heat exchanger, and the air delivery system (ductwork). The heat exchanger has a system of pipes called a loop, which is buried in the ground near the building. Fluid will circulate within the heat exchanger system. The pump exchanger either takes the heat from the building and transfers it to the ground or absorbs the heat from the ground and uses it to warm the house. The main advantage of geothermal heat pumps is that they use the stable underground temperature to increase the efficiency and decrease the operational cost of the cooling and heating systems. Global geothermal heat pump market size in 2017 was valued over USD 3 billion and the annual installation is projected to exceed 873 thousand units by 2025.

Growing concerns toward environmental sustainability and energy security along with shifting trends toward bio economy-based development will drive the global geothermal heat pump market size. Introduction of energy efficiency protocols by regulators with an aim to reduce carbon footprint will further propel the industry outlook. In 2016, Government of Germany introduced Climate Action Plan 2050 across the nation with an aim to curb GHG emissions up to 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

The worldwide market for Geothermal Heat Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.6% over the next five years, will reach 6020 million US$ in 2024, from 3640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

Bosch Thermotechnology

Carrier

Vaillant

BDR Thermea

Modine

Nibe Industrier

Mitsubishi Electric

Viessmann

Trane

Stiebel Eltron

Danfoss Group

Weishaupt

Swegon

Wolf

OCHSNER Warmepumpen

Vertical Closed Loop

Horizontal Closed Loop

Open Loop

Others

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Chapter 1, to describe Geothermal Heat Pump Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Geothermal Heat Pump, with sales, revenue, and price of Geothermal Heat Pump, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Geothermal Heat Pump, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Geothermal Heat Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Geothermal Heat Pump sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyse global Geothermal Heat Pump status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geothermal Heat Pump are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Geothermal Heat Pump market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Geothermal Heat Pump market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

What are the trends influencing the performance of the Geothermal Heat Pump market? What restraints will players operating in the Geothermal Heat Pump market encounter? What requirements are the leading manufacturers trying to cater to by the foreseeable timeframe 2025? What characteristics do the customers look for while purchasing Geothermal Heat Pump ? Who are your chief market rivals? How will the competitive scenario look like between the foreseeable period2019 to 2025? What prospects can paramount players look up in the upcoming years? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

