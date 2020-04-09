Global Insecticide Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026

Insecticide Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Insecticide industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Insecticide is a material used in eradication of insects. They are generally used in agriculture and home care. There are two types of insecticides namely systemic insecticides and natural insecticides. Insecticide was an important contributor for the global agricultural growth in the last decade.

Market attractiveness analysis has been included in order to analyze the application segments that are estimated to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition, and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Cheminova AS

DOW Agroscience LLC

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

FMC Corporation

Makhteshim Agan Industries

Monsanto

Nufarm Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.

Syngenta AG

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides insecticide market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Insecticide By Type:

Organophosphates

Pyrethroids

Methyl Carbamates

Neonicotinoids

Bio-Insecticides

Others

Insecticide By Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Insecticide By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Insecticide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Insecticide Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Insecticide Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Insecticide Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Insecticide Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Insecticide Market Analysis By Crop Type

Chapter 7 Insecticide Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Insecticide Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Insecticide Industry

