Global Light Field Market Value Chain and Forecast 2020-2026

Light-field is an emerging concept for representing rich 3D visual information that is able to capture real world phenomena with unprecedented image quality. A light field describes visual information as a set of light rays that pass a (sensor / display) surface, but apart from capturing the position and color of each light ray, the direction of each light rays is also recorded. Both light-field cameras and light-field display exist in the market as of today (from Raytrix and Holografika, respectively). While light-field displays can reproduce hologram-like, full color, real time representations of anything that can be captured in light-field format, light-field cameras can capture 4D information of a subject, which can be used to reconstruct the depth of the recorded scene for every pixel, as well as to reconstruct all-in-focus images, all from a single shot.

The worldwide market for Light Field is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.2% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Light Field in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Lytro

Avegant

FoVI 3D

Japan Display Inc (JDI)

OTOY

Light Field Lab

Holografika

Lumii

Raytrix

Leia

NVIDIA

Toshiba

Ricoh Innovations

Light Field Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Imaging Solution

Display

Market segment by Application, split into

Health Care

Defense

Media

Building

Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Light Field status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Light Field are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Light Field market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Light Field market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

