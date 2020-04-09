Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Is Booming Worldwide||Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT) American Manganese (AMI) Sitrasa TES-AMM Li-Cycle Technology

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market outlook
- Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market trends
- Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market forecast
- Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market 2019 overview
- Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market growth analysis
- Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size
- Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is valued approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.1 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Umicore
Glencore
Retriev Technologies
Raw Materials Company (RMC)
International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO)
Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)
American Manganese (AMI)
Sitrasa
TES-AMM
Li-Cycle Technology
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market report include:
By Chemistry:
Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)
Lithium-iron Phosphate (LFP)
Lithium-manganese Oxide Spinal(LMO)
Lithium-titanate Oxide (Li-TO)
Lithium-nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
Lithium-cobalt Oxide (Li-CO)
By Industry:
Automotive
Power
Marine
Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
