Global Modular Homes Market Value Chain and Forecast 2020-2026

Scope of the Report:
Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.
The worldwide market for Modular Homes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 49300 million US$ in 2024, from 42800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.
This report focuses on the Modular Homes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
An in-depth list of key vendors in Modular Homes market includes:
Bouygues Construction
Lendlease Corporation
Laing O’rourke
Seikisui House
Clayton Homes
Champion
Modular Space Corporation
Daiwa House
Cavco Industries, Inc.
Algeco Scotsman
Red Sea Housing
Redman Homes
Fleetwood Australia
Kwikspace Modular Buildings
Horizon North Logistics
Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
KEE Katerra
Pleasant Valley Homes
Alta-Fab Structures
Art’s Way Manufacturing
NRB Inc.
Wernick Group
Westchester Modular Homes
Modscape
Pratt Construction Incorporated
Koma Modular
New Era Homes
Guerdon Enterprises LLC
Hickory Group
Lebanon Valley Homes
Modular Homes Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into
Ranch
Cape Cod
Two-story homes
Cabin/Chalet
Market segment by Application, split into
999 sq ft Floor
1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
More than 2500 sq ft Floor
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Modular Homes market.
Chapter 1, to describe Modular Homes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Modular Homes, with sales, revenue, and price of Modular Homes, in 2017 and 2018;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Modular Homes, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 12, Modular Homes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Modular Homes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyse global Modular Homes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America.
- To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods.
- To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Modular Homes are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2025
For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.
The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Modular Homes market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Modular Homes market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.
The research answer many questions as follows:
- What are the trends influencing the performance of the Modular Homes market?
- What restraints will players operating in the Modular Homes market encounter?
- What requirements are the leading manufacturers trying to cater to by the foreseeable timeframe 2025?
- What characteristics do the customers look for while purchasing Modular Homes ?
- Who are your chief market rivals?
- How will the competitive scenario look like between the foreseeable period2019 to 2025?
- What prospects can paramount players look up in the upcoming years?
- What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?
