Global RNA Interference Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026

RNA Interference Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the RNA Interference industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
RNAi (Ribonucleic Acid Interference) is an RNA-dependent gene silencing process that occurs in live cells to keep a check on the active genes. The major classes of RNAi are micro RNA and small interfering RNA. It is a valuable research tool to selectively induce suppression of genes of interest. RNAi is said to replace the existing recombinant technology in the field of drug discovery and therapeutics.
The major factors driving growth of this market are increase in RNA therapeutic development and requirement of lower therapeutic dosages. Inefficiency in RNA drug delivery system is the major restraining factor to this market. Agriculture is an emerging field to use RNAi technology for crop improvement.
Some of the key players in this market are:
- Qiagen N. V.
- Invitrogen Corporation
- Ambion, Inc.
- Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Merck & Co., Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Products:
- Design
- Monitoring/optimizing
- Libraries
- Humans
- Mice
- Rats
By Applications:
- Research and Development
- Therapeutics
- Drug discovery and Development
- Agriculture
By Delivery Modes:
- Vector Based
- Transfection Reagents
- Electroporation
By End Users:
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Agriculture Based Industries
- Biotechnology Companies
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa
