Global Sputtering Target Material Market Value Chain and Forecast 2020-2026

For a long time the global sputtering target development and production mainly concentrated in the United States and Japan, and the industry concentration is quite high. Manufactures of sputtering targets, represented by Honeywell (USA), Praxair (USA), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), TOSOH (Japan) and other multinational groups, have been involved in this field earlier. After decades of technical accumulation, they occupy the vast majority of market share.

Semiconductor chips, flat panel displays, solar cells and other downstream industries have a higher demand on the product quality and stability. When the downstream customers, especially the world’s leading companies select suppliers, the supplier qualification barriers are higher, and the certification cycle is longer.

The worldwide market for Sputtering Target Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 2870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Sputtering Target Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Sputtering Target Material market includes:

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Sputtering Target Material Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

Market segment by Application, split into

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Others Flat Panel Display

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sputtering Target Material market.

Chapter 1, to describe Sputtering Target Material Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sputtering Target Material, with sales, revenue, and price of Sputtering Target Material, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sputtering Target Material, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Sputtering Target Material market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sputtering Target Material sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Sputtering Target Material status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sputtering Target Material are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

