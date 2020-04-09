Healthcare Cold Chain Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Healthcare Cold Chain Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Healthcare Cold Chain industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Healthcare Cold Chain Service is used for storage and distribution of pharmaceutical products, blood plasma products, tissues and chemicals within the country or across the globe. This process operates on the principle of compressor technology by temperature regulation, ensures a proper shelf life and avoids deterioration of healthcare products. Healthcare products are high-risk products such as vaccines, insulins, blood products and other proteinaceous materials, which normally require storage between 2°C to 8°C.

At present, the global healthcare cold chain market is in its growth phase mainly driven by the growth in the global pharmaceutical market. Majority of the pharmaceutical products are temperature sensitive, which necessitates their cold chain facilities for their storage and transportation purposes. Growing demand for quality and affordable drugs in developing and underdeveloped countries, changing climatic conditions, feasibility for documentations related to export and import of healthcare products are the key factors driving the growth of the global healthcare cold chain market. Moreover, rising incidences of Cardiovascular, Central nervous system and other chronic diseases projects the huge opportunity for healthcare cold chain market in near future. On the other hand, lack of sufficient cold storage infrastructure in many part of the globe, lack of funding for Implementation of cold storage Infrastructure and replacement of cold chain services by some advanced storage method are major restrains for the healthcare cold chain market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Healthcare Cold Chain market with company profiles of key players such as:

World Courier

DHL Express

Fedex

United Parcel Service

Kuehne And Nagel

Cavalier Logistics

Db Schenker

Life Conex

American Airlines Corgo

Marken

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Application Areas

Biopharmaceuticals

Vaccines

linical Trial Materials

By Techniques

Dry ice

Liquid nitrogen

Gel packs

By Components

Temprature sensors

Transportation

Cooling equipments

Warewhousing

Packaging

By Geographic

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW (Rest Of the World)

The Global Healthcare Cold Chain Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Healthcare Cold Chain Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Healthcare Cold Chain Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Healthcare Cold Chain Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Healthcare Cold Chain Market Analysis By Application Areas

Chapter 6 Healthcare Cold Chain Market Analysis By Techniques

Chapter 7 Healthcare Cold Chain Market Analysis By Components

Chapter 8 Healthcare Cold Chain Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Healthcare Cold Chain Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Healthcare Cold Chain Industry

