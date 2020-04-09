High Acuity Care Information Systems Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

High Acuity Care Information Systems Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the High Acuity Care Information Systems industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The global high acuity care information systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% from 2013 to 2018. A number of factors such as growing focus on improving patient care outcomes, spending by healthcare organizations due to regulatory and industry mandates, and increasing demand of automation for cost reduction are driving the growth of high acuity care information systems market. However, decrease in investments, uncertain economic environment, and uncertainty among hospital’s approach towards enterprise or niche vendors are restraining the growth of this market. Increasing automation of various high acuity functions to improve facility capacity provide numerous opportunities for the market players.

The report has profiled the leading players of this market along with the developments done by the companies over the past three years and strategic activities adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the global high acuity care information systems market.

some of the key companies engaged in this market are

Affiliated Computer Services Inc. (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

CompuGroup Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

iMDsoft (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

OptumInsight, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

High Acuity Care Information Systems BY Products:

Emergency Department Information Systems

Intensive Care Information Systems

Perinatal Information Systems

Surgical Information Systems

Peri-Operative Information Systems

Anesthesia Information Systems

Others

High Acuity Care Information Systems Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The Global High Acuity Care Information Systems Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 High Acuity Care Information Systems Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 High Acuity Care Information Systems Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 High Acuity Care Information Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 High Acuity Care Information Systems Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 6 High Acuity Care Information Systems Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of High Acuity Care Information Systems Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of High Acuity Care Information Systems Industry

