Huntingtons Disease Therapeutics Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2015 – 2021

Huntington’s disease is an inherited disease that causes degeneration of nerve cells in the central nervous system (CNS). The disease has a broad impact on functional abilities of the human and usually results in movement and thinking disabilities. Most people with Huntington’s disease develop signs and symptoms in their age of 30 to 40. When disease begins before age 20, the condition is known as juvenile Huntington’s disease.

Huntington’s disease usually causes psychiatric, cognitive and movement disorders with a variety of signs and symptoms. Cognitive disorders associated with Huntington’s disease include lack of flexibility, difficulties in learning and lack of impulse control that can result in sexual promiscuity. Movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease includes muscle problems, abnormal eye movements and difficulties with the physical production of speech and swallowing. The most common psychiatric disorder associated with Huntington’s disease is depression. Depression appears due to the injury of the brain and subsequent changes in brain function.

To overcome this problem, medications are available to manage the symptoms of Huntington’s disease; however treatments can’t prevent the mental, physical and behavioral disabilities associated with the condition.

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market. This is due to increased awareness about this disease in the region. The U.S. represents the largest market for Huntington’s disease therapeutics followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, Germany, France and the U.K. holds major share of Huntington’s disease therapeutics market. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market. This is due to many companies constructing their manufacturing facilities in the region. In addition, increasing awareness about Huntington’s disease is also supporting in the growth of the market in the region. Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing Huntington’s disease therapeutics markets in Asia.

In recent time, unmet medical need is key driver of the global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market. Increased pharmaceutical R&D investment and introduction of innovative drugs have also fueled the growth of global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market. This is due to less number of curative drugs has led manufacturers to increase investment in R&D for development of innovative solutions to treat Huntington’s disease. Extensive pipeline drugs with properties, such as high patient compliance and improved safety, is also supporting in the growth of global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market. Alternative therapies, such as psychotherapy, speech therapy and physiotherapy hold immense potential to the growth of global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market.

However, stringent regulations hamper the growth of global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market. Moreover, less number of approved drugs for the treatment of Huntington’s disease also obstructs the growth of the market. Increasing mergers and acquisitions between drug manufacturing companies is key trend of global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global Huntington’s disease therapeutics market are

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp

Ceregene Inc.

Lundbeck

Prana Biotechnology Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Auspex Pharmaceuticals

SOM Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline

Siena Biotech

Omeros and Ipsen.

