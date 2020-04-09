 Liquid Handling Technology Market by 2026, Key Players Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Formulatrix., Hamilton Company

Global liquid handling technology market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the use of robotics including automated liquid handling, increased investments by pharmaceutical companies and rising demand for superior medical diagnostics.
Global Liquid Handling Technology Market By Product (Automated Workstations, Small Devices, Consumables), Type (Automated Liquid Handling, Manual Liquid Handling, Semi-Automated Liquid Handling), Application (Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others), Technology (Valve Dispensing Technology, Syringe Solenoid Technology, Inkjet-Technology, Glass Capillary Technology, Automated Liquid Handling Technology), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Medical/Forensics Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Chemical Industries, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Liquid handling technology market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Danaher., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Formulatrix., Hamilton Company., Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza., PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Sartorius AG, METTLER TOLEDO., Gilson Incorporated. Eppendorf AG, AutoGen, Inc., OPENTRONS, Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Andrew Alliance., Analytik Jena AG, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences., Promega Corporation among others.
Get a Sample Report Now @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-liquid-handling-technology-market
To attain success in the competition of global market place, going for this large-scale Global Liquid Handling Technology Market research report is the key. This market analysis report strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Besides, it endows with the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The report gives details about the emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Medical Devices industry. Moreover, this Global Liquid Handling Technology Market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the Medical Devices industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Market Definition:
Liquid handling technology is a technology that is used in laboratories in order to blend, mix, sample and combine liquids. High level of automation is adopted to ensure precision and quick liquid handling, and thus there in an introduction of robotics in liquid handling to include automated liquid handling technologies. They have an extensive application in genomics, drug discovery, cancer research, and other life sciences and are extensively used in medical laboratories and in the clinical diagnostics market.
Market Drivers
- The adoption of robotics in the pharma industry, and the inclusion of automated liquid handling technology accelerates the demand for this market
- Innovations and technological advancements improve performance and reduce errors
- Rise in the number of investments by pharma companies in drug development drives the demand for this market
- Increase in the number of research and development activities in the field of genetics, epigenetics and single cell analysis would lead to developments ad improvements in this market
- Rise in the demand for high-throughput screening and superior medical diagnostics would boost the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- High costs of liquid handling technologies hampers the growth of this market
- High complexity and difficulty in operating the new liquid handling systems restrains the growth of the market
- Lack of reliability on the operations of this technology hinders the growth of this market
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Download Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-liquid-handling-technology-market
Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Automated Workstations
- Standalone Workstations
- Integrated Workstations
- Small Devices
- Pipettes
- Electronic Pipettes
- Manual Pipettes
- Pipette Controllers
- Pipettes
- Burettes
- Dispensers
- Others
- Consumables
- Regents
- Disposable Tips
- Tubes & Plates
- Others
By Type
- Automated Liquid Handling
- Manual Liquid Handling
- Semi-Automated Liquid Handling
By Application
- Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research
- Cancer & Genomic Research
- Bioprocessing/Biotechnology
- Others
By Technology
- Valve Dispensing Technology
- Syringe Solenoid Technology
- Inkjet-Technology
- Glass Capillary Technology
- Automated Liquid Handling Technology
By End-User
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Medical/Forensics Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Chemical Industries
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, QIAGEN and Hamilton entered into an affirmative agreement to collaborate their operations in order to improvise the performance of QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, a test for detection of TB, by adding the expertise and knowledge of Hamilton. Hamilton Robotics is a global pioneer in automation and liquid handling technology and would collaborate its Hamilton’s Microlab STAR automated liquid handling technology into the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay workflow in order to save time of operation, reduce the possibility of any error and ensure consistency in the performance. This integration would thus automate the procedures of QIAGEN and provide optimum test solutions to customers
- In February 2018, TTP Labtech Ltd, an international leader in automation and instrumentation for life science applications has developed and launched a new and innovative liquid handling technique namely dragonfly discovery, which provide researchers with a platform to form complicated testing solutions in an affordable and quick set up with maximum efficiency. It would aid researchers in simplifying the process of drug discovery, by reducing the time and costs associated with it. It combines technology and hardware and software features to provide a common liquid handling system which provides for non-contact dispensing from a disposable positive displacement tip by using a common liquid handling technology
Competitive Analysis:
Global liquid handling technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Liquid handling technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global liquid handling technology market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Order a Copy of This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-liquid-handling-technology-market
- Medical Instruments Disinfections Market Outlook to 2026: JAYCO, INC., MMM Group, Cantel Medical, MATACHANA GROUP - April 9, 2020
- Medical Injection Molding Market Research Report 2019 By HARBEC, Milacron, ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, NINGBO WELLMEDLAB CO.,LTD - April 9, 2020
- Global Medical Holography Market Forecast to 2026 – Lyncee Tec, EON Reality Inc., Zebra Imaging, NanoLive SA, Arnold Herzig GmbH - April 9, 2020