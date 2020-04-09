Medical Carts Market 2019 Trends and 2026 Forecast by Nortek, Inc., Omnicell Inc., Harloff, Ergotron, Inc., Enovate Medical

Global Medical Carts Market accounted to USD 721.1 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2130 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Some of the major players operating in medical carts market are Medline Industries Inc., Midmark Corporation, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Nortek, Inc., Omnicell Inc., Harloff, Ergotron, Inc., Enovate Medical, JACO Inc. and others.
Global Medical Carts Market By Type (Emergency, Anesthesia, Procedure, Other Carts); Product (Medical Storage Columns, Wall-Mounted Workstations, Mobile Computing Carts, Medication Carts), Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Wood), End-Users (Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Long Term Care Centers, Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Market Definition:
Medical carts are used for medical aid by facilitating to record, store, and dispense equipment, supplies, and patient information. They are medical trolley comprising compartments, set of drawers, and trays, they are used in hospital and medical settings to carry, transport, and dispense emergency supplies, medicines, medical instruments, and medical devices.
Market Drivers
- Improving focus on patient safety
- Increase in healthcare expenditure
- Growth in investment on healthcare infrastructures
- Technological developments
Market Restraints
- High cost of customized medical carts
- Lack of skilled professionals
Segmentation: Global Medical Carts Market
ByType
- Emergency
- Anesthesia
- Procedure
- Other carts
By Product
- Medical Storage Columns
- Wall-Mounted Workstations
- Wall Arm Workstations
- Wall Cabinet Workstations
- Mobile Computing Carts
- Telemedicine Carts
- Computer Carts
- Medication Carts
- Documentation Carts
By Material Type
- Metal
- Plastic
- Wood
By End- User
- Hospitals
- Nursing homes
- Long term care centers
- Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Altus, Inc. launched new workstation base and wall-mounted workstation, this new workstation is built with an improved durable material that can withstand a 250+ lb. An adult can stand on it without stressing or distorting. The company is also demoing its new and improved Reach, an affordable wall-mounted workstation.
- In February 2019, Jaco Announces PerfectView AIO, it is a first EHR cart built for battery-powered all in one PCs. It helps nurses maneuver easily throughout the hospital and work closely and comfortably at the patient bedside.
Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Carts Market
Global medical carts market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical carts market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global medical carts market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
