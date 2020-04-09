New report shares details about the Molecular Weight Marker Market by 2021

Molecular weight markers are used to calculate sample molecular weights in the medical research arena. In addition, these markers play a vital role in the monitoring of the progress of an electrophoretic run in separation and analysis of macromolecules. Molecular weight markers include RNA, DNA, and protein markers.
The global molecular weight market is categorized on the basis of applications, products, end users, and staining procedures. Based on the type of applications, the report comprises protein and nucleic acid applications. The protein application segment is further subsegmented into gel extraction and Western blotting applications. Protein application is the fastest-growing segment in the molecular weight marker market. Nucleic acid applications include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), Northern blot, sequencing, molecular cloning, and Southern blot. The nucleic acid segment holds the largest market share in the global molecular weight marker market.
On the basis of product, the report covers protein and RNA and DNA markers. These products are categorized on the basis of their marker sizes. The protein and RNA markers sizes included in the report are below 10 kilo Dalton (kDa), 10 kDa to 100 kDa, 100 kDa to 200 kDa, and above 200 kDa markers. The DNA markers sizes included in the report are below 50 base pair (bp), 50 bp to 100 bp, 100 bp to 1 kilo base pair (kb), 1 kb to 5 kb, and above 5 kb.
On the basis of end user, the global molecular weight marker market report is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and contract research organizations. The staining segment is further subsegmented into unstained, prestained, and specialty markers.
In terms of geography, North America dominates the global molecular weight marker market. This is due to increased awareness about therapeutic applications of molecular biomarkers in disease management in the region. In addition, improved life science infrastructure has also propelled the growth of the molecular weight marker market in the region. The U.S. represents the largest market for molecular weight markers in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. hold major shares of the molecular weight marker market. The molecular weight marker market in Asia too, is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years. This is due to the proliferation of biotechnology companies setting up manufacturing facilities in the region. Moreover, the growing life science infrastructure is also driving the growth of the market in the region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest-growing markets for molecular weight markers in Asia.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require molecular biomarkers for their treatment is a key driver of the global molecular weight marker market. In addition, increasing government supports in the form of funding in the life science arena is also supporting the growth of the global molecular weight marker market. Increasing investment in R&D in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors and innovative applications of molecular weight markers have fueled the growth of this market. However, lack of skilled healthcare professionals obstructs the growth of the global molecular weight marker market.
Increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions between biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is a key trend of the global molecular weight marker market.
The major companies operating in this market are
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Agilent Technologies
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Takara Bio
Qiagen N.V.
Promega Corporation
New England Biolabs
Affymetrix
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.
