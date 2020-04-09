Recombinant Expression Systems Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Recombinant Expression Systems Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Recombinant Expression Systems industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
An expression system is a system specifically designed for the production of a gene product of choice. This is normally a protein although may also be RNA, such as tRNA or a ribozyme. An expression system consists of a gene, normally encoded by DNA, and the molecular machinery required to transcribe the DNA into mRNA and translate the mRNA into protein using the reagents provided. Expression systems are classified on the basis of functionality, solubility, yield, level of target gene expression, and post translational processing.
The recombinant expression systems market is expected to grow owing to increased research in pharmaceutical sector and growth in biologics market. The overall growth in proteomics market is also a major factor driving this market. Decreased R&D expenditure and high market consolidation will hamper the growth of this market. Developing countries are expected to be high opportunity regions for global recombinant expression systems market.
Some of the major players of recombinant expression systems market include:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Life Technologies Corporation
- Merck Millipore
- New England Biolabs, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market, By Expression Systems
- Insect Cell Expression Systems
- Mammalian Cell Expression Systems
- Prokaryotic Expression Systems
- Yeast Expression Systems
- Other Expression Systems
Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market, By Products
- Competent Cells
- Expression Vectors
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Expression Vectors
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Services
Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market, By End User
- Academic Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Other end users
By Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Recombinant Expression Systems Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Recombinant Expression Systems Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Analysis By Expression Systems
Chapter 6 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Analysis By Products
Chapter 7 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 8 Recombinant Expression Systems Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Recombinant Expression Systems Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Recombinant Expression Systems Industry
