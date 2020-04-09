Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Skin Cancer Diagnostics industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Cancers of skin tissues are one of the major types of cancers in the world. In recent years, more than 40% of all cancers in the U.S. have been skin cancers. The major cause of skin cancer is exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. There are three major types of skin cancers as basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and melanoma. The first two skin cancers are grouped together as non-melanoma skin cancers. Other unusual types of skin cancer include Merkel cell tumors and dermatofibrosarcoma protruberans.

Some of the major players of global skin cancer diagnostics market include:

Alma Lasers Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc

Biolitec Ag

Bruker Corp

Ellipse A/S

Ge Healthcare

Leica Microsystems

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd

Syneron Medical Ltd

Toshiba Medical Systems

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Type

Basal cell carcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Malignant melanoma

Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Products

Dermatoscopes

Microscopes

Imaging Techniques

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

Geographic Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis By Products

Chapter 7 Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Skin Cancer Diagnostics Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Skin Cancer Diagnostics Industry

