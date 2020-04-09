Specialty Surfactant Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Specialty Surfactant Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Specialty Surfactant industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Specialty surfactants are special chemical agents which are used to reduce surface tension of liquid. Specialty surfactants have wide range of industrial applications and can be used as emulsifiers, detergents, foaming agents, and dispersants. Bio-based and microbial specialty surfactants are also being used recently owing to their ecological benefits.
Asia Pacific is the leading region of this market owing to the presence of major developing economies like India and China. North America and Europe are regions with high market growth after Asia Pacific.
Major companies operating in this market are:
- BASF SE
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Evonik Industries
- Clariant AG
- Huntsman International LLC
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Albemarle Corporation
- Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA
- Ashland Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Specialty Surfactant Market By Type
- Cationic Surfactants
- Nonionic Surfactants
- Anionic Surfactants
- Amphoteric Surfactants
- Others (Silicone, Fluorosurfactants, Etc.)
Speciality Surfactant Market By Application
- Home Care
- Personal Care
- Industrial & Institutional Cleaners
- Food Processing
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Textiles
- Emulsion Polymerization (Plastics)
- Paints & Coatings
- Construction
- Other Application Markets
Specialty Surfactant By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Specialty Surfactant Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Specialty Surfactant Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Specialty Surfactant Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Specialty Surfactant Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Specialty Surfactant Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Specialty Surfactant Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Specialty Surfactant Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Specialty Surfactant Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Specialty Surfactant Industry
