Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth, Potential and Demand Forecast 2014-2024

The comprehensive report issued by KD Market Insights offers a profound intelligence related to the various aspects that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Anti-Malarial Drugs in the near future. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that have high potential to influence the overall dynamics of the Anti-Malarial Drugs Market during the forecast period 2014-2024.

As per the findings of the market study, The anti-malarial drugs market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for anti-malarial drugs was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio and the distribution networks of the Anti-Malarial Drugs in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers an adequate understanding of the global market scenario.

The Presented Study Addresses the Following Queries Related to The Anti-Malarial Drugs Market:

• What was the worldwide market valuation in 2014? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024?

• Which region would have the most promising demand for the product in the coming years?

• What are the crucial factors driving the growth of the market?

• Which sub-market will make the most substantial contribution to the market?

• What are the promising market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

• What are various long-term and short-term strategies implemented by leading market players?

This market research report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Anti-Malarial Drugs market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the financials, pricing analysis, recent activity and product overview of each company.

The extensive study on the Anti-Malarial Drugs market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Anti-Malarial Drugs market in each region.

Pivotal Information Added in the report:

• The scenario of the global Anti-Malarial Drugs market in different regions

• Current market trends influencing the growth of the Anti-Malarial Drugs market

• Factors expected to limit the growth of the global Anti-Malarial Drugs market

• Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions

• Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Anti-Malarial Drugs market

Key Players Profiling and Market Segmentation Analysis Offered:

By Drug Type

Quinine,

Chloroquine,

Pyrimethamine,

Amodiaquine,

Proguanil,

Mefloquine,

Sulfonamide,

Artemisinin & derivatives,

Atovaquone,

Primaquine,

Halofantrine,

Doxycycline,

Clindamycin

By Malaria Type

Plasmodium Falciparum,

Plasmodium Vivax,

Plasmodium Malariae,

Plasmodium Ovale

By Mechanism of Action

Resistance

Prevention

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy,

Retail Pharmacy,

E-Commerce,

Others.

The companies studied in the report are:

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Ranbaxy Laboratories

– Zydus Cadila

– Alvizia Health Care

– Bayer AG

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Ipca Laboratories Ltd

– Merck KGaA

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Novartis AG

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table Of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Anti-Malarial Drugs Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market 2018

4.2. Global h Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Value Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Drug Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Drug Type

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Drug Type

8.3. Quinine

8.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Chloroquine

8.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Pyrimethamine

8.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6. Amodiaquine

8.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.7. Proguanil

8.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8. Mefloquine

8.8.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.9. Sulfonamide

8.9.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.10. Artemisinin & derivatives

8.10.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.11. Atovaquone

8.11.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.12. Primaquine

8.12.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.13. Halofantrine

8.13.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.14. Doxycycline

8.14.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.15. Clindamycin

8.15.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Malaria Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Malaria Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Malaria Type

9.3. Plasmodium Falciparum

9.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Plasmodium Vivax

9.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Plasmodium Malariae

9.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Plasmodium Ovale

9.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Mechanism of Action

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Mechanism of Action

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Mechanism of Action

10.3. Resistance

10.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4. Prevention

10.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Anti-Malarial Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. Hospital Pharmacy

11.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4. Retail Pharmacy

11.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. E-Commerce

11.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Others

11.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Anti-Malarial Drugs Market

12.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2. By Drug Type

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.2.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Drug Type

12.2.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Drug Type

12.2.2.3. Quinine

12.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.4. Chloroquine

12.2.2.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.5. Pyrimethamine

12.2.2.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.6. Amodiaquine

12.2.2.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.7. Proguanil

12.2.2.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.8. Mefloquine

12.2.2.8.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.9. Sulfonamide

12.2.2.9.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.10. Artemisinin & derivatives

12.2.2.10.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.11. Atovaquone

12.2.2.11.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.12. Primaquine

12.2.2.12.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.13. Halofantrine

12.2.2.13.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.14. Doxycycline

12.2.2.14.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.15. Clindamycin

12.2.2.15.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3. By Malaria Type

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Malaria Type

12.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Malaria Type

12.2.3.3. Plasmodium Falciparum

12.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.4. Plasmodium Vivax

12.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.5. Plasmodium Malariae

12.2.3.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.6. Plasmodium Ovale

12.2.3.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

