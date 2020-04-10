Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market | Industry Outlines, Growth, Trends, In-Depth Analysis And Outlook Till 2025 Amazon, Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market This research report provides detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

– Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry, including Amazon, Cisco Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., General Electric, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Summary:

In recent years, artificial intelligence has gained significant traction worldwide from businesses in both the public and the private sectors. This is mainly due to the perceived benefits associated with the integration of AI in business processes, such as higher productivity, cost reductions and efficiency improvements. Going forward, technology is expected to have a significant impact on virtually every business sector and every human being. Continuous advancements in the field are also expected to drive the adoption of other emerging technologies in the market, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and big data.

AI systems are defined as machine-based systems that have the ability to make predictions, recommendations or decisions to influence real or virtual environments for a given set of humandefined objectives. With the expanding economic landscape of AI technology, it is emerging as a general-purpose technology. By delivering more accurate and cost-effective predictions, recommendations and decisions, the technology is enabling businesses to enhance productivity and

address complex business challenges.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for artificial intelligence, which is increasingly being implemented across a wide range of industries for various applications. The market is broken down by solution, end-user industry, technology and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, technology, end-user industry, and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for artificial intelligence. It explains the major market drivers of the global market, current trends in the industry and the regional dynamics of the artificial intelligence market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Report Includes:

– 88 tables

– An overview of the global market and technologies for artificial intelligence (AI)

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends and investments in artificial intelligence market

– Knowledge about machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), context aware computing and computer vision

– Assessment of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

– Information on mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion in artificial intelligence market

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market?

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

