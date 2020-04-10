Automotive Roof System Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2025

“
This report presents the worldwide Automotive Roof System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
key players to manufacture light weight vehicles. This in turn is expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. Changing lifestyle of people coupled with rising disposable income and demand for premium cars is anticipated to boost the global automotive roof system market. Growing market for MUV and SUV is also expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. A substantial amount of growth is expected in the aftermarket segment of global automotive roof top system market. High cost is expected to be one of the restraining factor for the growth of global automotive roof systems market.
Global Automotive Roof System Market Segmentation:
Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of types as
- Sunroof system
- Panorama roof system
- Multi-optional roof system
- Roof system with solar technology
- Light weight roof system.
Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as
- OEM
- After-market
Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type as
- Passenger cars
- Sedan cars
- Compact
- Executive
- SUV/MUV
- Luxury
- Sports
- Premium
- Light commercial vehicles
The global automotive roof system market can also be segmented on the basis of
- Hard-top roof system
- Soft-top roof system
- Retractable roof systems
- Non-retractable roof systems
Global Automotive Roof System Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, global automotive roof system market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are expected to remain prominent in the global automotive roof system market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global automotive roof system market. The convertible cars market is expected to be dominant in North America and Europe. The market share of mid-range car in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase in the near future.
Global Automotive Roof System Market: Key Players
Some of the key players identified in the global automotive roof system market are:-
- Webasto Group
- Magna International Inc.
- Valmet Automotive Inc.
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Covestro AG
- Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V
