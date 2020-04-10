Beta-glucan Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2028

The global Beta-glucan market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Beta-glucan market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Beta-glucan market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Beta-glucan market. The Beta-glucan market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Key Segments Covered

By Source Cereal Oats Barley



Yeast

Others (mushroom)

By functionality Soluble beta-glucan Insoluble beta-glucan

By Application Food & Beverages Bakery Products Health & Dietary Supplements Dairy & Frozen Products Cosmetics & Personal Care Others ( Animal Feed)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Associated British Foods Plc.

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera the Immune Health Company

Ceapro Inc.

Immuno Medic AS

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.

Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)

Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients)

Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)

The Beta-glucan market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Beta-glucan market.

Segmentation of the Beta-glucan market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Beta-glucan market players.

The Beta-glucan market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Beta-glucan for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Beta-glucan ? At what rate has the global Beta-glucan market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Beta-glucan market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.