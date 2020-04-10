Bone Putty Market Structure and Its Segmentation for the Forecast 2017 – 2025

Bone Putty Market: Overview

Commencement of unconventional and inventive man made or natural bone putty is changing the overall bone putty market. Bone putty is a type of waxy biomaterial applied to control and normalize excessive bleeding from bone or bone surfaces during surgery. With improved supposition abilities, new bone putty products help minimize and reassure an easy and less painful operation. Advanced bone putty from topmost producers are enabling quicker treatments as well as improved medical ef?ciency coupled with better satisfaction. For e.g. bone matrix putty is derived from human bone, further demineralized and collectively added with sodium hyaluronate (a naturally derived material not of animal origin) that is both biodegradable & biocompatible.

Bone putty is used in orthopedic, trauma and oral/maxillofacial surgical grafting procedures, spinal and reconstructive procedures, dental and others. With enhanced versatility bone putty can be easily molded, halts at the operating site, seals cavities, and endorses bone growth while sustaining flexibility. Advanced unique technology of bone putty is now accessible in a whole variation of delivery options & formulations, all established based on doctors or dentist preference and method or system type. Bone putty encourages bone agility to a sophisticated level, reduces hospital or clinic visits and reduces additional operational expenses. Bone putty with advanced biomaterial is enormously supportive in rising number of orthopedic and dental surgeries. Consumption of bone putty in hospitals and specialty clinics is increasing globally, due to their widespread acceptance by surgeons and healthcare professionals.

Global Bone Putty Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising orthopedic and dental operative procedures, increase in trauma cases, bone fractures/injuries and other bone related procedures is majorly driving the demand of overall bone putty market. Utilization of bone putty frequently reduces future pain and focuses on patient-centric healthcare delivery. Additionally, it has a severe impact on production base cost savings. Bone putty makers are now focusing on advanced biomaterial in combination with the stimulation of genes that are recognized for the regeneration & repair of new bone tissue. Products such as NovaBone, NanoBone SBX putty, Biosphere putty and others have improved patient outcomes coupled with excellent handling, and improved bone healing. New products offer upgraded biocompatibility, quality, and improved bone growth naturally. The wider application in various surgical conditions and easier availability is expected to contribute to its growing popularity.

Overall bone putty market is now generating a demanding marketplace to keep patients healthier and lessen expenses by cancelling unrequired hospitalizations. Other noticeable factors such as high unmet patient needs, launching of novel products and strengthening of distribution/sales network by key players in the bone putty market is another factor that is going to drive the overall market in future. But, some bone putty may have a risk of infection of the soft tissue inside, incomplete bone growth and low compatibility issues due to which again fracture may occur. Few bone putty may demonstrate less bonding quality and have restricted applications. Regulations and stringent administrative approvals, less access of new advanced biomaterials in developing regions are posturing noteworthy difficulties to market growth of bone putty during the forecast period. Nevertheless, monetary issues in some countries and reimbursement cutbacks, extremely high cost of surgical procedures and stringent administrative approvals bluster huge complications that could hamper the growth of the overall bone putty market to a specific extent during the forecast period.

Global Bone Putty Market: Segmentation

Global Bone Putty Market: By Application

Orthopedic surgery

Dental Surgery

Global Bone Putty Market: By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Specialty Clinics

Global Bone Putty Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the bone putty market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America region is expected to witness significant growth owing to large number of manufacturers, technological advancements, increasing incidence of trauma injury and accidental rates and rising brand awareness among surgeons about the upcoming bone putty products. Other prominent growth factors including rapidly growing medical technology industry and cost-effectiveness of the treatment are driving the growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions.

Global Bone Putty Market: Key Players

The key players are:

BonAlive Biomaterials Ltd.

NovaBone Products, LLC,

Synergy Biomedical, LLC

Artoss, Inc.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

Thommen Medical

Abyrx, Inc.

Globally, the manufacturers of medical healthcare devises have implemented the strategies such as merger and acquisition, and technology advancements such as use of latest biomaterials with advanced technology. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

