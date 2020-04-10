Breast Coil Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2025

The global Breast Coil market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Breast Coil market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Breast Coil market.

The Breast Coil market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

key players are the some of the major trends in breast coil market.

The global breast coil market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Less Than 8 Channel 8 Channel 16 Channel Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Cancers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Increasing prevalence of breast cancers and breast related disorders, technology advancement in imaging products and increasing use of breast imaging guided by MRI are the major factors which frequently boost the demand for breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2018. Death rates have been decreasing in 2018 compared to 1989. These decrease in death rate is due to the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.

Regionally, the global breast coil market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to established healthcare infrastructures, adoption of new technologies and increasing prevalence rate of cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer is second most common cause of death in women in the U.S. and currently there are 3 million women suffering from breast cancer there. Europe also shows second highest growth in the breast coil market due increasing demand of technologically advanced products for breast imaging, government initiatives to reduce cancer burden. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common in Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and the UK with the highest rate of incidence and prevalence in this region. However, the breast coil market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast due to increasing healthcare expenditure and manufacturers focus on emerging economies. Government initiatives for regular screening for breast cancer will boost the breast coil market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global breast coil market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and others. Companies are launching new breast coil to early detection of cancer and to increase breast imaging producers through MRI. Breast coil market key players are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging economies through acquisition, mergers, and partnership with distribution partners and companies.

The market report on the Breast Coil market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Breast Coil market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Breast Coil market?

Crucial data enclosed in the report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Breast Coil market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Breast Coil market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

