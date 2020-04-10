Business Opportunities in Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Trends in Europe

The ‘Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Trends in Europe Insider report provides an overview of the regional video entertainment market in Europe, focusing on the pay-TV and OTT segments. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the main KPIs for the pay-TV market in the region, including service adoption, technology market shares, ARPU and revenue trend, as well as OTT-SVoD adoption trends.

Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Trends in Europe a new Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the pay-TV and OTT video market in Europe. It delivers qualitative insights into the sector dynamics in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Pay-TV and OTT video key trends; analyzes the main competitive trends affecting the pay-TV and OTT video markets in Europe, focusing on: original content creation, partnerships bertween telcos and OTT providers, and the influence of original content level regulations.

– Pay-TV and OTT video markets in Europe; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the region, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, service adoption by technology, and pay-TV ARPU and revenue evolution for the 2019-2024 period. It also looks at SVoD adoption trends in Europe for the 2019-2024 period.

– Key findings and recommendations: a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV and OTT video providers in the region.

Scope

– The popularization of OTT video platforms and evolving viewers changing habits from time-scheduled to on-demand video consumption is adding pressure on traditional pay-TV operators.

– With the increasing inclusion of linear and live content as part of OTT video service offerings and the addition of OTT features to traditional pay-TV service propositions, the lines that separate pay-TV and OTT video have become more diffuse, increasing competition levels in the video entertainment market.

– The European SVoD market is highly competitive with an increasing number of global and local players competing for market share. Securing the right content is a key element for companies looking to succeed in the OTT video space.

Reasons to Buy

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the main trends taking place in the European video entertainment market, helping executives to fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what does not, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

– The report includes examples on strategies adopted by pay-TV service providers that illustrate the findings of the report, providing insight into particular situations in the pay-TV and OTT-SVOD markets; this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities in the pay-TV market and OTT-SVoD, providing a number of actionable recommendations for pay-TV and SVoD service providers.

– With more than ten charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the pay-TV and OTT market dynamics, analyzing key trends and strategies.

