Converting Paper Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2025

market dynamics, an overview of the global packaging market, TMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, prominent mergers and acquisitions in the paper packaging industry, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis of the U.S., India, China, Brazil, and Germany, Macro-economic indicators along with correlation analysis, value chain analysis, cost tear-down analysis, pricing analysis by application, and trends that are affecting the growth of the converting paper market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the various converting paper segments, an attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR, incremental opportunity, and estimated market share in 2019. To show the performance of the converting paper market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis are provided.

The global market for converting paper is segmented by application, pulp type, paper type, and end use. On the basis of application, the global market for converting paper is segmented into printing papers, newsprints, writing papers, hygiene papers, packaging, and others. The packaging segment is further categorised into carton board, corrugated board, and flexible papers. On the basis of pulp type, the global converting paper market is segmented into chemical wood pulp, mechanical wood pulp, non-wood pulp, semi-chemical pulp, and recycled pulp. The chemical pulp segment is further categorised into sulphate pulp and sulphite pulp. On the basis of paper type, the global converting paper market is segmented into coated paper and uncoated paper. On the basis of end-use, the global converting paper market is segmented into printing, packing & wrapping, consumer goods, food service, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the converting paper market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The study investigates Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional converting paper market. The main regions assessed in the converting paper market report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional converting paper market for 2019–2027.

To ascertain the size of the converting paper market in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers and their respective production capacities are taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the converting paper market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the converting paper market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the converting paper market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the converting paper market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the converting paper market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global converting paper market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the converting paper market. Another key feature of the global converting paper market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources, from a delivery perspective of the converting paper market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the global converting paper market report.

Transparency Market Research has developed the converting paper ‘Market Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the converting paper market report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total converting paper market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key converting paper providers specific to a market segment. Converting paper report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the converting paper marketplace.

20 key players operating in the global converting paper market were critically analysed during the course of the study, which include Stora Enso Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Canfor Corporation, International Paper Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, P.H. Glatfelter Co., Domtar Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, Verso Corporation, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Burgo Group SPA, Twin Rivers Paper Company Inc., American Eagle Paper Mills, Delta Paper Corp., Catalyst Paper Corporation, Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Rolland Enterprises Inc., Alberta Newsprint Company Ltd., and Finch Paper LLC.

