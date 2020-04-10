Dairy Herd Management Market 2020 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2025 Delaval (Sweden), GEA (Germany), Afimilk (Israel), Boumatic (US), Fullwood (UK), Dairymaster (Ireland), Lely (Netherlands), SCR (Israel)

Global Dairy Herd Management Market is valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Delaval (Sweden)

GEA (Germany)

Afimilk (Israel)

Boumatic (US)

Fullwood (UK)

Dairymaster (Ireland)

Lely (Netherlands)

SCR (Israel)

Sum-IT Computer Systems (UK)

VAS (US)

Dairy herd management market focuses on the productivity and health of the dairy animals. It uses smart farming techniques to save costs and helps the managers to keep count of animals, record their conception rates, births, calf age and mainly detect health related issues in the cattle. Rising production and consumption of milk and dairy products has led the adoption of Dairy Herd Management across the forecast period. Also, increasing farm sizes and number of cattle with advancing government initiatives is expected to fuel the demand for Dairy Herd Managements.

Automated dairy management systems

Milk management systems

Reproductive health management systems

Feeding/Nutrition management systems

Cattle management systems

Herd Health management systems

Standalone software

On-premise software

Web-based/Cloud-based software

Milk harvesting

Feeding

Breeding

Cow comfort and heat stress management

Calf management

Health management

Other Applications (genetic management, cattle sorting, weighing, and data analysis)

Small-scale Dairy Farms

Large-scale Dairy Farms

Cooperative Dairy Farms

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

