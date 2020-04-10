Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026|,National Biological,Solarc Systems,The Daavlin Company,Neomedlight; Aeroflow

The fiberoptic phototherapy equipment report gives insights into the major driving factors, restraints, and major trends in the fiberoptic phototherapy equipment market and analyzes their impact on the market’s developmental prospects over the report’s forecast period. report studies the market in a ground-up approach, beginning with basic industry-specific definitions of major market elements, moving on to details regarding supply chain, imports and exports, regulatory scenario of the market, major technologies, product types, manufacturing capacities of the major manufacturers and competitive landscape of the global market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global fiberoptic phototherapy equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fiberoptic phototherapy equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fiberoptic phototherapy equipment market are Signify Holding,H. Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG,National Biological,Solarc Systems,The Daavlin Company,Neomedlight; Aeroflow,Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Ibis Medical among others.

Market Drivers

Innovations and advancements in technologies provided by various manufacturers; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

High cases of infants suffering from jaundice and pre-term births resulting in greater adoption of non-invasive phototherapy equipment

One of the major benefits associated with fiberoptic phototherapy equipment is the chances of enhanced heating is reduced in the cases of infants; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Availability of alternative methods of treatment and modes; this factor is expected to restrict the adoption of these devices in the market

Concerns regarding maintenance and handling of these equipments as optic fibers are prone to breakage; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Noise irradiating from the light source is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment Market

By Application

Skin Disease Treatment

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Others

Neonatal Jaundice Management

By Modality

Full Body Phototherapy

Partial Body Phototherapy

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Market:

In March 2017, Central Medical Supplies Ltd announced that they had been chosen as the sole distributor for Neomedlight’s innovative “BiliCocoon” phototherapy solution designed for treatment of jaundice in newborn babies. This innovative phototherapy system provides more closure between the infant and the baby which is revolutionary as compared to other phototherapy systems available in the market which require both to be

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global fiberoptic phototherapy equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

