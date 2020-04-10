Future Prospects: COVID-19 HOT TOPIC: Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic report looks at the success of livestreaming in China and how it adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also looks at how brands in the West are utilising livestreaming, and how this can further evolve to offset lost sales due to temporary store closures during the pandemic.
Grab Your Free Sample Report at an Impressive Discount! @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2625522
Scope
– There are several categories that have not yet adopted livestreaming.
– Retailers are using livestreaming to promote products while engaging viewers in activities.
– Retailers must learn from the livestreaming market in China.
Reasons to Buy
– Use our research to understand how retailers are using livestreaming, and how this can be adapted for different categories.
– Understand the benefits of livestreaming for retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
– Recognise the potential for development of livestreaming, and how it can benefit retailers past the pandemic.
Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2625522
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
- Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market Size, Share & Trend | Trade Analysis Report, 2026 - April 10, 2020
- 3D Hydrogels in Cell Culture Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 - April 10, 2020
- Personal Trainer Software Tools Market : Emerging Opportunities and Current Trends Analysis 2020-2026 - April 10, 2020