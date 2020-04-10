Future Prospects: COVID-19 HOT TOPIC: Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic



The COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic report looks at the success of livestreaming in China and how it adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also looks at how brands in the West are utilising livestreaming, and how this can further evolve to offset lost sales due to temporary store closures during the pandemic.

Grab Your Free Sample Report at an Impressive Discount! @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2625522

Scope

– There are several categories that have not yet adopted livestreaming.

– Retailers are using livestreaming to promote products while engaging viewers in activities.

– Retailers must learn from the livestreaming market in China.

Reasons to Buy

– Use our research to understand how retailers are using livestreaming, and how this can be adapted for different categories.

– Understand the benefits of livestreaming for retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Recognise the potential for development of livestreaming, and how it can benefit retailers past the pandemic.

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2625522

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/