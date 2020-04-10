Global Digital Pathology Market 2025:Quantitative Analysis By Pixcelldata Ltd., VMscope GmbH, Huron Digital Pathology Inc., Objective Pathology Services, OptraSCAN & Others

Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to reach USD 1.10 billion in 2025 from USD 431.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Digital pathology market research report displays key data and information about several factors which helps achieve success in the competitive marketplace. Summary of the market is analysed with respect to market players who are mainly customers, businesses or clients. SWOT analysis is the standard, prominent and full-proof method to perform the market research study which is used to formulate this particular digital pathology market report. To be ahead of the competition, a systematic idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects are very important. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements.

Some of the major players operating in the global digital pathology market are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., 3DHISTECH Ltd., ZEISS International and Koninklijke Philips N.V., Definiens, General Electric Company, Healthcare Trading Co. LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inspirata, Olympus Corporation, Sectra AB, PerkinElmer Inc., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., VMscope GmbH, Huron Digital Pathology Inc., Objective Pathology Services, OptraSCAN, Inc., Pathcore Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Proscia Inc., Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. and Indica Labs, Inc, among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Pathology Market

The global digital pathology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global digital pathology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of digital pathology for accurate and faster diagnosis.

Initiatives taken by major players and government.

Demand of integrated digitized data into EHRs for RWD.

Increase in applications of digital pathology in drug development activities.

Increasing awareness and use of digital pathology.

Expensive digital pathology systems, maintenance and implementation of software.

Market Segmentation: Global Digital Pathology Market

The global digital pathology market is segmented based on product, type, applications and end users.

Based on product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems.

On the basis of type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology, and veterinary pathology.

Based on application, the global digital pathology market is segmented into teleconsultation, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and training & education.

Based on end user, the global digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospital and reference laboratories and academic & research institutes.

Based on geography, the global digital pathology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil, among others.

