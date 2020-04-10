Global Health Insurance Market 2020 Analysis Report Promising Industry Bright Future A Report By Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation

Global Health Insurance Market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This report is a through synopsis of the Study done on health insurance market’s key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market applications. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The health insurance market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global Health Insurance Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,259,670.09 million by 2027. High cost of healthcare and need for efficient flow of processes without the inconvenience caused due to payment processes is expected to fuel the market.

The major players covered in the report are Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Anthem, Inc.), Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health), Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care (A Subsidiary of Allianz), Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited, HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International Global Network Ltd., International Medical Group, Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.), Mapfre, Now Health International, Oracle, VHI Group, Vitality Corporate Services Limited (A Subsidiary Of Discovery Limited) among other players domestic and global. Health Insurance market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Health Insurance Market By Type (Products, Solutions), Services (Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance, Others), Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum), Service Providers (Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers), Health Insurance Plans (Point of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Others), Demographics (Adults, Minors, Senior citizens), Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage), End User (Corporates, Individuals, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Financial Institutions, E-commerce, Hospitals, Clinics, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa and South America), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Global Health Insurance Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, in the market for health insurance, the market leader UnitedHealth Group accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15% in the global health insurance market. In North America health insurance market, an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 33% is held by UnitedHealth Group which is a leader in health insurance in the U.S. Additionally, the company is continuously involved in the business expansion activities to increase its global and regional presence in health insurance policies. The health insurance sales revenue of United Health Group has increased drastically by approximately 12% as compared to 2018 to generate sales revenue of USD 226 billion in 2019.

In November 2019, UnitedHealth Group care announced that the company will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers in partnership with Walgreens. The move will help the company to provide access to its services to a greater pool of customers.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which are the other regions that UnitedHealth Group and Aetna, Inc. (a subsidiary of CVS Health) are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America health insurance market and the market leaders targeting U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The health insurance market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like UnitedHealth Group and Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.) that are the market leaders for health insurance along with a large number of home-grown companies across different countries. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global health insurance market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global health insurance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of health insurance market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Important Growths:

In January 2018, ICICI Lombard (General Insurance Company) has partnered with Practo Company for out-patient insurance this will be offering out-patient insurance products. The two companies collaborated to launch a healthcare app, IL Take Care; this will help the users’ book medical appointments, order medicines, view reports and manage personal health data.

Health insurance, everyone can be assured of a more secure future both in the terms of money and health. This creates health insurance policies critical for individuals, especially if they are responsible for the financial well-being of the family. There are numerous health insurance. Medical health insurance can be achieved for individuals as well as the whole family with the help of private insurer, an employer or through the Government which is known as public health insurance. Other types of health insurance may cover more than just medical services and a person may need to purchase additional insurance plans to cover all of their needs.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Health Insurance Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd., AXA, Aviva plc, Aetna, Inc., Allianz SE, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd, Cigna Corporation, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Cigna TTK, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, Express Scripts Holding Company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., International Medical Group, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Bupa, Blue Cross, Liberty International Insurance, AIG, MetLife, Alltrust Insurance Company, Arab Orient Gulf Insurance Group, AXA, Allied World, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, AIA Insurance Group, China Merchants Bank and Daman among others.

There are also Managed care plans, in which the insurer will be having agreements with a network of healthcare providers to give lower-cost medical care to their policyholders. There will be penalties and additional costs added to out-of-network hospitals and clinics, but some treatment will be provided. Other than this there is also Indemnity, or fee-for-service plans in this a fee-for-service plan covers treatment similarly among all healthcare providers, allowing the insured individual to choose their preferred place of action. The insurer has to naturally pay for at least 80% of costs on an indemnity plan, whereas the patient pays the remaining costs as a co-insurance.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing number of surgical procedures

Rising geriatric population

Rising awareness of the individuals regarding their health.

Individuals are not satisfied with the health benefits

High cost related to the health insurance and life insurance.

The study objectives of this report are:

· To study and forecast the market size of Strategy Consulting in global market.

· To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

· To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

· To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

· To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

· To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

· To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

· To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

· To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

· To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

