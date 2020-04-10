Global Medical Device Connectivity Market 2019-2026: comprehensive study by Key Players Bernoulli; Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited & Others

Global medical device connectivity market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of remote monitoring capabilities in healthcare services along with increasing the quality of services and safety of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device connectivity market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Cisco; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; iHealth Labs Inc.; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Baxter; Cerner Corporation; Bernoulli; Medtronic; Silex Technology, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; NantHealth, Inc.; Infosys Limited; Lantronix, Inc.; Spectrum Medical; Digi International Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; eDevice and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Francisco Partners announced that they had acquired Qualcomm’s business operation branded as “Qualcomm Life”. The acquired operations deal in providing end-to-end medical device connectivity across the different stages of healthcare services. The business operations will be divided into two organizations namely, “Capsule Technologies, Inc.” and “2net”. Capsule will provide connectivity capabilities of medical devices to hospitals while 2net will focus on providing a mobile platform for medical services.

In January 2019, Baxter announced that they had acquired True Process. This acquisition includes “True Process’” “Vines” software platform which has been created to collect the patient data from devices connected at the bedside and normalization of these devices. This acquisition will help in greater innovations and provision of specific care healthcare services for individual patients.

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical device connectivity market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device connectivity market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

By Product & Service

Solutions Integration Solution Telemetry Systems Connectivity Hubs Interface Devices

Services Support & Maintenance Services Implementation & Integration Services Training Services



By Components

Wireless Hardware Wi-Fi Web Map Tile Service (WMTS) Bluetooth

Wired Hardware

Software

By Technology

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Hybrid Technologies

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Care Centers

Imaging & Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

