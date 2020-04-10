Raised Garden Beds Market 2020 Demand Analysis, and Industry Share of Manufacturer- Naturalyards, LLC, Gardener’s Supply Company, Greenes Fence Company

Raised Garden Beds Market Business Insights and Updates:

The latest market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Raised Garden Beds Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027] . Raised garden bed is defined as a form of gardening also known as garden boxes in which soil is added into a bed of 3-4 foot wide, which are made up of wood or concrete while used to grow small plots of veggies and flowers. They will provide good drainage and protect soil and crop from pests.

Improvement in soil content as well as better drainage, increasing investment in raises bed will guarantee success, avoids contamination of vegetables and fruits, enhancing the property value and accommodate more plants in a small backyard are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the raised garden beds market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The study considers the Raised Garden Beds Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Raised Garden Beds Market are:

Naturalyards, LLC, Gardener’s Supply Company, Greenes Fence Company, Convenience Concepts., GIantexer.com, keter, Minerva Naturals, Agro Green Biolife, Sharad Agro Engineers, Vegepod Singapore, Costco Wholesale Corporation,



By Product Type (Wood Bed, Metal Bed, Polypropylene Resin Bed, Others),



By Application (Flowers, Fruits, Vegetable, Herb, Others),



Based on regions, the Raised Garden Beds Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Increasing heat in summers will boost the risk of drought stress and plant dehydration and increasing construction cost will acts as a restraint factor for the growth of raised garden beds market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Raised Garden Beds Market

The Raised Garden Beds Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Raised Garden Beds market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus related to Raised Garden Beds market.

