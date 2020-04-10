Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Analysis and Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players

The ‘ Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) report, recently added by Analytical Research Cognizance, examines the industry in terms of the global expanse, highlighting the present & future growth potential of each region as well as consolidated statistics. The study also presents a precise summary of the competitive milieu, key developments, and application landscape of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market based on the impact of the financial and non-financial facades of the industry.

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market.

Major Players in the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market include:

NP Group

ADP UK

Rullion

ManpowerGroup Solutions

Kenexa Corporation (an IBM Company)

Acumen International

STR Group

Guidant Group

Hudson

Alexander Mann Solutions

Randstad Holdings NV

On the basis of types, the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market is primarily split into:

On-demand RPO models

End-to-end RPO models

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunication

ITeS & BPO

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Heavy Industries

Others (Retail, Education, Utilities etc.)

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Overview



Chapter Two: Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Landscape by Player



Chapter Three: Players Profiles



Chapter Four: Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type



Chapter Five: Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Analysis by Application

Chapter Six: Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Manufacturing Analysis

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

continued…

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

