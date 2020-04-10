Recycled Glass Market Gains Traction, Study revealed with key players Strategic Materials, Inc.; United Resource Management; Vetropack; Ardagh Group S.A.

Global recycled glass market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.23 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market Overview
Overall overview of the market with estimated market size by production, application, market share, market growth and region is included in this Recycled Glass Market research report.
Key vendors operating in the market:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global recycled glass market are Strategic Materials, Inc.; United Resource Management; Vetropack; Ardagh Group S.A.; Owens-Illinois; Ngwenya Glass; BALCONES RESOURCES; Reiling GmbH & Co. KG; Heritage Glass, Inc.; GLASS RECYCLED SURFACES; Enva; RETHMANN SE & CO. KG; Harasco Corporation; Coloured Aggregates Inc.; Pace Glass; Verallia among others.
Market Analysis by Segmentation
By Source
- Deposit
- Buy Back/Drop Off
- Curb-Side
By Product
- Cullet
- Clear Cullet
- Amber Cullet
- Green Cullet
- Crushed Glass
- Glass Powder
By Application
- Glass Bottles & Containers
- Flat Glass
- Fiberglass
- Highway Beads
- Abrasives
- Fillers
- Others
By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Insights of the Study
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Recycled Glass Market
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Recycled Glass Market
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Recycled Glass Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
- Most important Highlights of TOC01: Executive Summary
02: Scope of The Report
03: Market Landscape
04: Market Sizing
05: Market Segmentation
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Customer Landscape
08: Geographic Landscape
09: Decision Framework
10: Drivers and Challenges
11: Market Trends
12: Vendor Landscape
13: Vendor Analysis
