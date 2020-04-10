Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. Few of the salient objectives of global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market business report are; to study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market business analysis report is the perfect market research study which helps clients to map their needs. This Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market industry research report is specifically designed with a set of proven guidelines and methodologies.

Competition Analysis:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sheet molding compound (SMC) market are Polytec Holding AG, IDI Composites International, Polynt, TEIJIN LIMITED, Premix Inc., ISCOPE GmbH, MENZOLIT, Huayuan Advanced Materials Co.Ltd, Core Molding Technologies, Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology Co.Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, SHOWA DENKO K.K., China Composites Group Corporation Ltd., and ASTAR.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market, By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber)

Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Others)

Density (Low Density, Mid-High Density)

Characteristics (Heat Resistant, Flame Resistant, High Dielectric Strength, Corrosion, Others)

Application (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

In-depth analysis of the market

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market

The various opportunities in the market.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, TEIJIN LIMITED announced an agreement to acquire Inapal Plasticos SA, helping TEIJIN acquire an already established company in the European region providing sheet molding compound (SMC) to the transportation and automobile industry.

In January 2017, TEIJIN LIMITED announced that they had completed the acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics Inc. This acquisition is aimed at helping TEIJIN expand its product and service capabilities portfolio to an even broader region.

