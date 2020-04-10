White Goods Market To See Astonishing Growth | Leading Players Are TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, The MiddleBy Corporation

White Goods Market is forecasted to grow at 7.9% for 2019 to 2026 with factors such as inadequate capabilities amongst the population of rural areas to acquire modern white goods, lack of requirement for new refrigerators due to the existing significant lifespan of operating refrigerators acting as market restrictors in the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026.

White Goods Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

TCL Corporation,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Robert Bosch GMBH,

The MiddleBy Corporation

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type (Cleaning Equipment, Preservation & Cooking Equipment, Heating & Cooling Equipment, Sewing Machines and Others),

By End-User (Household, Drycleaners & Cleaning Agencies, Hospitality Industry, Hospitals & Clinics and Others),

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

White Goods Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the white goods market in developing regions is witnessing rapid adoption rate as the growing volume of disposable income of individuals in combination with rising levels of urbanization resulting in higher demands for consumer goods designed to invoke better comfort levels and ease for the consumers.

White Goods Market Developments in 2019

TCL exhibited and launched a wide range of products and innovations during the IFA 2019 held in Berlin, Germany from 6th-11th September, 2019. With the products being integrated with AI and IoT capabilities, the products range consist of TVs, audio products, smartphones and various other category of products.

Product Launch

In April 2019, Godrej Appliances launched its unique lifestyle product, QUBE that has an advanced solid state electronic cooling green technology built. With the launch of this product, the company becomes the first brand that has launched this revolutionary technology.

In February 2019, Samsung has launched the first signage products featuring the unmatched picture quality of QLED 8K at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in Amsterdam. This would be beneficial for the company as it is the latest technologically upgraded digital signage would attract businesses as it has highest resolution with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation developed an autonomous platform that will enable networked smart appliances to utilize their sensors without using internet connection or cloud computing. The development enables all the appliances to collaborate with each other.

White Goods Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Symphony Limited, Blue Star Limited, ARÇELİK A.Ş., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Siemens, TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, The MiddleBy Corporation and among others.

