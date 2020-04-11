Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026| Clariant, Perimeter Solutions, Nutrien, JLS Chemical, Budenheim, Changfeng Chemical

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Ammonium Polyphosphate market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Ammonium Polyphosphate market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Research Report: Clariant, Perimeter Solutions, Nutrien, JLS Chemical, Budenheim, Changfeng Chemical, Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology, Jingdong Chemical, Kingssun Group, Lanyang Chemical, Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical, Shian Chem, Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical, Plant Food Company

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market by Type: APP I, APP II, Others

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market by Application: Liquid Fertilizer Industry, Flame Retardant Industry, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Ammonium Polyphosphate market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Ammonium Polyphosphate market?

Table Of Content

1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Overview

1.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Product Overview

1.2 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 APP I

1.2.2 APP II

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ammonium Polyphosphate Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ammonium Polyphosphate Industry

1.5.1.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Ammonium Polyphosphate Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Ammonium Polyphosphate Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ammonium Polyphosphate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ammonium Polyphosphate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ammonium Polyphosphate as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ammonium Polyphosphate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ammonium Polyphosphate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate by Application

4.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Segment by Application

4.1.1 Liquid Fertilizer Industry

4.1.2 Flame Retardant Industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate by Application

5 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ammonium Polyphosphate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ammonium Polyphosphate Business

10.1 Clariant

10.1.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.1.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Clariant Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Clariant Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.1.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.2 Perimeter Solutions

10.2.1 Perimeter Solutions Corporation Information

10.2.2 Perimeter Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Perimeter Solutions Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Clariant Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.2.5 Perimeter Solutions Recent Development

10.3 Nutrien

10.3.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nutrien Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nutrien Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nutrien Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.3.5 Nutrien Recent Development

10.4 JLS Chemical

10.4.1 JLS Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 JLS Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 JLS Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 JLS Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.4.5 JLS Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Budenheim

10.5.1 Budenheim Corporation Information

10.5.2 Budenheim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Budenheim Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Budenheim Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.5.5 Budenheim Recent Development

10.6 Changfeng Chemical

10.6.1 Changfeng Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Changfeng Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Changfeng Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Changfeng Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.6.5 Changfeng Chemical Recent Development

10.7 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

10.7.1 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.7.5 Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology Recent Development

10.8 Jingdong Chemical

10.8.1 Jingdong Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jingdong Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Jingdong Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jingdong Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.8.5 Jingdong Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Kingssun Group

10.9.1 Kingssun Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kingssun Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kingssun Group Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kingssun Group Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.9.5 Kingssun Group Recent Development

10.10 Lanyang Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ammonium Polyphosphate Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lanyang Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lanyang Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical

10.11.1 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical Recent Development

10.12 Shian Chem

10.12.1 Shian Chem Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shian Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shian Chem Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shian Chem Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.12.5 Shian Chem Recent Development

10.13 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical

10.13.1 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.13.5 Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical Recent Development

10.14 Plant Food Company

10.14.1 Plant Food Company Corporation Information

10.14.2 Plant Food Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Plant Food Company Ammonium Polyphosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Plant Food Company Ammonium Polyphosphate Products Offered

10.14.5 Plant Food Company Recent Development

11 Ammonium Polyphosphate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ammonium Polyphosphate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ammonium Polyphosphate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

