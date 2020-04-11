At-Home Beauty Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2026: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global At-Home Beauty Devices market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global At-Home Beauty Devices market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. Major as well as emerging players of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global At-Home Beauty Devices market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Research Report: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Tria Beauty Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carol Cole Company, L’Oreal Group, Procter & Gamble, Home Skinovations Ltd., Photomedex Inc.

Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Particles, Powder

Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Home Use, Travel Use

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise At-Home Beauty Devices markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped At-Home Beauty Devices markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global At-Home Beauty Devices market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global At-Home Beauty Devices market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global At-Home Beauty Devices market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global At-Home Beauty Devices market?

Table of Contents

1 At-Home Beauty Devices Market Overview

1.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Overview

1.2 At-Home Beauty Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rejuvenation Devices

1.2.2 Acne Devices

1.2.3 Light/Led Therapy & Photo Rejuvenation Devices

1.2.4 Skin Derma Rollers

1.2.5 Cellulite Reduction Devices

1.2.6 Oxygen & Steamer Devices

1.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by At-Home Beauty Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players At-Home Beauty Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers At-Home Beauty Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 At-Home Beauty Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by At-Home Beauty Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in At-Home Beauty Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into At-Home Beauty Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers At-Home Beauty Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global At-Home Beauty Devices by Application

4.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home Use

4.1.2 Travel Use

4.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America At-Home Beauty Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices by Application

5 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in At-Home Beauty Devices Business

10.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

10.1.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. At-Home Beauty Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Tria Beauty Inc.

10.2.1 Tria Beauty Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tria Beauty Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Tria Beauty Inc. At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Tria Beauty Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. At-Home Beauty Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

10.4 Carol Cole Company

10.4.1 Carol Cole Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 Carol Cole Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Carol Cole Company At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Carol Cole Company At-Home Beauty Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Carol Cole Company Recent Development

10.5 L’Oreal Group

10.5.1 L’Oreal Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 L’Oreal Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 L’Oreal Group At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 L’Oreal Group At-Home Beauty Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 L’Oreal Group Recent Development

10.6 Procter & Gamble

10.6.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

10.6.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Procter & Gamble At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Procter & Gamble At-Home Beauty Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

10.7 Home Skinovations Ltd.

10.7.1 Home Skinovations Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Home Skinovations Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Home Skinovations Ltd. At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Home Skinovations Ltd. At-Home Beauty Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Home Skinovations Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 Photomedex Inc.

10.8.1 Photomedex Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Photomedex Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Photomedex Inc. At-Home Beauty Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Photomedex Inc. At-Home Beauty Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Photomedex Inc. Recent Development

11 At-Home Beauty Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 At-Home Beauty Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

