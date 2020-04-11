Cloud Monitoring Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Datadog, Cloudyn, Opsview, LogicMonitor

The global cloud monitoring market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted market period due to increasing cloud adoption in various end-user industries. Cloud monitoring system offers protection to enterprise information technology assets by detecting suspicious activities based on pre-defined signatures or through malicious behavior by monitoring and analyzing network traffic flows. Deploying cloud allows financial institutions to experience shorter development cycles for new products, supporting a faster and more efficient response to the needs of banking customers. According to AMA, the Global Cloud Monitoring market is expected to see growth rate of 21.54%.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Cloud Monitoring Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Monitoring Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Monitoring. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CA, Inc. (United States), SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States), Dynatrace LLC (United States), IDERA, Inc. (United States), Datadog, Inc. (United States), Kaseya Limited (United States), LogicMonitor, Inc. (United States), Opsview Ltd. (United States), SevOne Inc. (United States) and Cloudyn (Israel).

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 5th June 2019, Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. on Wednesday announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.

On 2nd April 2018, LogicMonitor, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT and Managed Service Providers, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status and is also now available on AWS Marketplace, bringing its hybrid infrastructure monitoring and analytics solution to global AWS customers.

Market Trend

The Growing Requirement of Efficiently Manage the Security and Performance of the Cloud

Market Drivers

High Adoption of Multiple Cloud Platforms

Advantage of Reduced Capital and Operational Expenditure

Opportunities

The Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Server in Various End-User Industries

Increasing Popularity among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Restraints

Limited Cloud Visibility as well as High Cost

Upsurging Adoption of Unified Monitoring

Challenges

The Growing Concern Related to Lack of Data Security

The Global Cloud Monitoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Type (Solution, Services (Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting)), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Monitoring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Monitoring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Monitoring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Monitoring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Monitoring Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Monitoring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cloud Monitoring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Monitoring Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



