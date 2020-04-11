Coal Bed Methane Market 2025 Expected to Rise at A Higher CAGR Value, Driving Factors, Sales and Revenue

the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market was about 4100 billion cubic feet in 2015, and is expected to reach 4870 billion cubic feet by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2020.

Coalbed methane (CBM or coal-bed methane), coalbed gas, coal seam gas (CSG), or coal-mine methane (CMM) is a form of natural gas extracted from coal beds. In recent decades it has become an important source of energy in United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries.

Unlike much natural gas from conventional reservoirs, coalbed methane contains very little heavier hydrocarbons such as propane or butane, and no natural-gas condensate. It often contains up to a few percent carbon dioxide.

On the basis of applications, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) is widely used in power generation, commercial, residential, industrial and transportation. Industrial is the main market for Coal Bed Methane (CBM), accounted for about 40% of global market in 2015, followed by power generation with a market share of 30.8%.

In terms of geographies, North America and Australia are major markets of Coal Bed Methane (CBM), Europe and the Asia Pacific region will witness the highest growth rate.

Some of major players in the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market include Arrow Energy, BG Group, Santos, Origin Energy, BP, EnCana, Petronas, Metgasco, and China United Coal Bed Methane. BP and ConocoPhillips are also acquiring Coal Bed Methane (CBM) assets in regions with high potential, Halliburton and Schlumberger are significant oilfield services companies that also participate in CBM development.

The report firstly introduced the Coal Bed Methane basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the worlds main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Each market player encompassed in the Coal Bed Methane market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Coal Bed Methane market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

