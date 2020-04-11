Coating Solvent Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 to 2023

The study on the Coating Solvent Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Coating Solvent Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Analytical Insights Included at the Report

Estimated earnings growth of the Coating Solvent Marketplace during the forecast period

Facets expected to Help the growth of the Coating Solvent Market

The growth potential of the Coating Solvent Market in a Variety of regions

Consumption, pricing structure, and adoption routine of the Coating Solvent

Company profiles of major players at the Coating Solvent Market

Coating Solvent Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Coating Solvent Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s study offers holistic insights on demand & supply trends of the coating solvents systems worldwide, coupled with a detailed assessment on the coating solvent market’s competition landscape. The report also offers an exhaustive assessment on established and emerging coating solvent market players. Information on company overview, key financials, and recent developments of these coating solvents manufacturers has also been included in the report.

Key developments of the market players

Varsol TM 30 is a recent development by Exxon Mobil Chemical, which is an aliphatic hydrocarbon coating solvent. This combustible liquid, which features high vapor pressure, can be employed as coating solvents across various applications including industrial maintenance coatings and traffic marking paints.

30 is a recent development by Exxon Mobil Chemical, which is an aliphatic hydrocarbon coating solvent. This combustible liquid, which features high vapor pressure, can be employed as coating solvents across various applications including industrial maintenance coatings and traffic marking paints. The Dow Chemical Company has recently unveils its slow evaporating coating solvent, called UCAR TM ESTER EEP, which features excellent solvent properties. This coating solvent can be used in wide array of applications such as electrostatically sprayed coatings, acrylic polymerization, high solids coatings, and conventional lacquers and enamels. High electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, and excellent solvent release are key benefits of this solvent coating.

ESTER EEP, which features excellent solvent properties. This coating solvent can be used in wide array of applications such as electrostatically sprayed coatings, acrylic polymerization, high solids coatings, and conventional lacquers and enamels. High electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, and excellent solvent release are key benefits of this solvent coating. BASF SE has recently developed a bio-based coating solvent, “Sovermol®,” which has been designed specifically for application in waterpipe coating, flooring coating, putty applications and adhesives. These solvent coatings are polyfunctional alcohols developed from renewable raw materials.

Definition

Coating solvents are additives used for imparting certain performance properties to coatings, which offers the coatings with desired consistency. Coating solvents have relatively greater benefits than water-borne and bio-based coating solvents in the production of coatings. Most used types of coating solvents available in the market include xylene and toluene, ethylene dichloride, chloroethane, acetone, alcohols, and ethyl acetate.

About the Report

This report titled “Coating Solvents Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027,” is an exhaustive compilation of valuable insights and accurate forecast on the coating solvents market for the period between 2018 and 2027. A detailed assessment on key aspects that influence the coating solvents market growth has been provided in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to provide authentic information on the coating solvents market, to enable readers in collecting and devising appropriate strategies. This will further help readers to align well with changing dynamics of the coating solvents market. Additionally, the report offers an overview of the coating solvents market, which offers better understanding on future prospects of the coating solvents market.

Segmentation

The report has identified key segments of the coating solvents market, and these have been systematically represented with the help of a taxonomy table. The coating solvents market has been split categorically into product type, source, and region. All the segments in the coating solvents market have been scrutinized in detail, and imperative numbers such as Y-o-Y, revenues, volume, and their share in coating solvents market have been delivered. Petrochemical-based coating solvents and bio-based/green coating solvents are key source type segments assessed in the coating solvents market report.

Key Questions Answered

The report also offers answers to other important queries apropos of the coating solvents market

Which region stands most lucrative for coating solvents market?

What is the revenue share of North America in coating solvents market?

By what percentage share does APEJ lead other coating solvents markets?

By what rate will demand for bio-based/green coating solvents grow in 2018?

Which product remains top-seller in coating solvents market?

Research Methodology

Insights and forecast offered in this report on the coating solvents market is based on a robust research methodology. A perfect mix of secondary and primary researches has been used to arrive at insights and data on the coating solvents market. The methodology employed has facilitated the analysts in arriving at accurate size of the coating solvents market.

The size of the coating solvents system market has been evaluated and offered in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 units). Information on the coating solvents market has been transitioned via several validation funnels before their inclusion in the report. Scope of this report is to deliver precise forecast and actionable insights on the coating solvents market, to enable clients in making fact-based decisions for their businesses in the coating solvents market.

The Report aims to resolve the subsequent doubts regarding the Coating Solvent Economy:

What Would be the trends that are dictating the development of the Coating Solvent Market? What Is your reach of innovation in the current Coating Solvent Market landscape? How Will the recent amendments in the industrial coverages in place 1 and region 2 affect the development of the market? What Is the value of the Coating Solvent Market in 2029? That Regional market is predicted to witness the highest CAGR increase during the assessment period?

