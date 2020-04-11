Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (IMPACT, Avtec Inc., Caliber Public Safety, Zetron, Inc., TriTech Software Systems & More)

This report focuses on the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IMPACT (US)

Avtec Inc. (US)

Caliber Public Safety (US)

Zetron, Inc. (US)

TriTech Software Systems (US)

Superion (US)

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US)

Spillman Technologies, Inc. (US)

Priority Dispatch Corp. (US)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (US)

Southern Software, Inc. (US)

CODY Systems (US)

Traumasoft (US)

DoubleMap (US)

NowForce (Israel)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Implementation

Support and maintenance

Training and education

Market segment by Application, split into

Call management

Dispatch unit management

Reporting and analysis

Others (dispatch decision support and supplemental resources tracking)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

